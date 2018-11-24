× Endangered Person Advisory for 44-year-old Ryan West

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Ryan West, a 44-year-old male.

Ryan has been reported missing since 1 a.m. on November 24th and was last seen leaving his home on Krenning Lane.

Ryan West is 6’3″, weighs 220 pounds, has brown/gray hair, hazel eyes, and walks with a limp due to a broken hip. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

According to the police, Ryan stated that he was depressed because he cannot afford to get his broken hip fixed. He had cut his left forearm several times before leaving and has made suicidal statements in the past.

Anyone with any information related to this endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.