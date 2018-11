Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Jacob Mohrmann, Chief Marketing Officer of GiftAMeal, is at the studio to tell you how you can provide a meal for someone in need by just taking a photo of your own food.

GiftAMeal is an app that turns photos into food. All you have to do is take a photo of your food at a participating restaurant, and GiftAMeal will provide food to someone in need through a local food pantry.

For more information or to download the app, visit: https://www.giftameal.com