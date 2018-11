Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - The University of Missouri sent a warning to students on Saturday, letting them know if they plan to return to Mizzou on Sunday they should travel safely and take their time due to the forecast.

The National Weather Service said people in Northern and Western Missouri and Northern and Central Illinois could hit a winter storm on their drive home.

It also said areas of Northern Illinois could get up to a foot of snow.