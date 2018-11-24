Make some memories aboard the Polar Express Train Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- With Thanksgiving behind us, it is time to start focusing on Christmas. What better way than to hop on board The Polar Express Train Ride and have an experience you'll never forget.

The St. Louis Polar Express will come to life before your very eyes as you travel to the "North Pole", where Santa Claus is waiting with a present for every good boy and girl.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride are now available and will go on from now to December 30th.

For more information, visit: www.STLPolarExpressRide.com