Missouri seeks volunteers for Christmas bird count

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking experienced birders for help with an upcoming Christmas bird count.

The National Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas Bird Count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. Volunteers will count birds over a 24-hour period to gather data on winter populations.

About 20 counts are scheduled across Missouri, including ones Dec. 15 in Columbia, Dec. 21 in Poplar Bluff and Dec. 30 in Kansas City.

Volunteers can contact regional organizers to participate.