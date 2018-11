× Update: Missing 9-year-old girl in Rolla has been found safe

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old, Riley Franks, has been found safe.

ROLLA, Mo. – The Rolla Police Department is currently searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Riley Franks is about 4’4″ and weighs about 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing unknown color pajamas and a pink jacket.

If located please call 911 or 573-308-1213.