The Thread: Joy in the Midst

ST. LOUIS - Tim is looking for some for fun this weekend, and he's found plenty at Chesterfield Sports Fusion, where there's something for everybody! Ever wonder what a dodgeball game featuring Tim vs. EVERYONE looks like?

You know, everyone likes to have fun, but everyone goes through difficult times as well. We'll introduce you to several people who have learned how serving others out of their own pain brings healing to both themselves and those they serve. Don't miss these amazing stories of hope and healing, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.