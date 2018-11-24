× Tigers Shut Out Arkansas 38-0 on Senior Day

Tigers senior quarterback Drew Lock threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Missouri’s 38-0 shutout win over Arkansas on Senior day Saturday in Columbia, MO. Lock was among 19 seniors honored before the game. Lock supplied four of the five Mizzou scores throwing two TD passes to another senior, Emmanuel Hall. The other Tigers score came from their defense. Akial Byers recovered am Arkansas fumble in the end zone for the score that made it 21-0 Tigers. The victory improves Mizzou’s season record to 8-4 and 4-4 in the SEC. Now the Tigers await word of which bowl game they will play.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in Columbia with the Tigers and has the post game report.