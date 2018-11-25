Blizzard conditions making holiday travel home difficult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Weather conditions across the Midwest are causing headaches for travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Kansas City area was blanketed with snow Sunday (Nov. 25) making for slick conditions for those traveling by road. Several cars slid off the roads and interstates.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeting, "I-70 from Kansas City to US-65 (Marshall Junction) is impassable, especially westbound. Numerous crashes, stranded motorists, and traffic is stopped. Please avoid traveling!"

Things were not any better for travelers trying to get out of Kansas City by air. Kansas City International Airport was closed to arriving flights for a while Sunday due to low visibility.

People across the country trying to get back home, to school or to work after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The University of Missouri sending out an alert Saturday encouraging students returning to campus Sunday to keep an eye on the forecast and check their travel routes. The University of Missouri-Kansas City has canceled classes Monday due to Sunday's storm.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Chicagoland area. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday more than 800 flights were canceled out of Chicago's two main airports.

Those passengers will not have much luck finding an open seat on a train either. A spokesperson with Amtrak said they are booked.

"Some people take all the week off, but nearly everyone needs to be home, or school, or work by Monday morning, said Marc Magliari with Amtrak. "Those people who are maybe defected from airlines because of this incoming weather, we probably couldn't accommodate a lot of them because this is our busiest day of the year."