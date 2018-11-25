Grandfather and grandson bond through ‘Book of the Month Club’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dr. Thomas Cornell, Interim Dean of Webster University School of Education, and Ian Cornell, Thomas' grandson, are at the studio to talk about how they created a 'Book of the Month Club'.

Every month, Thomas and Ian read a book together, either in person or over FaceTime. It is a great way for parents or grandparents to bond with their little ones.

They get books themed around the time of year and on the child's interests. The Book Club is a great way for you to connect with their interests. It also stimulates learning and emotional development.

Create a lifelong love of reading while having fun with the ones you love most.

For more information, visit http://www.webster.edu/education/ or https://www.literacyworldwide.org .