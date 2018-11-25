Honor our veterans at the Wreaths Across America ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Beth Bruening, President of Gateway Blue Star Mothers, Kathy Schulte, Co-Vice President, and Janelle Eveld, Co-Vice President, are at the studio to talk about how you can honor our veterans this holiday season at the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Wreaths Across America is going to be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. It is a community event that the public can get involved in to honor the heroes that served our country that are at rest.

You can sponsor a wreath, you can help volunteer to place the wreaths or you could come out in January to help cleanup.

Click here to sponsor your own wreath or visit their Facebook page for more information.

Wreaths Across America

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO

December 15th at 11 a.m.