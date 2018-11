Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Mike Judy, President of Mike Judy Presents, is at the studio Sunday morning to talk about some upcoming concerts.

For more information, visit: Mikejudypresents.com

Phosphorescent with Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Ready Room

Tuesday, November 27th

Doors open at 7 p.m.

With Confidence

Fubar

Friday, December 7th

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Smino '3rd Annual Zero Fatigue Kri3mas'

The Pageant

Friday, December 14th

Doors open at 7 p.m.