Off-duty St. Louis City police officer shot on I-270 in Florissant

FLORISSANT, MO - Sunday Morning around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of westbound Highway 270 and Lindbergh for a report of a shooting that occurred on Highway 270 in Florissant.

The incident involved an off-duty St. Louis City police officer that was shot while in his personal car, along with a female passenger. Both received non-life-threatening wounds. Although the officer was off duty and still in uniform, this was not a factor.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-700.