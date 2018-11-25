× One dead in shooting Sunday morning in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo – The St. Louis County Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in North County.

At around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive. Police located a 20-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe that the unknown suspect(s) began shooting in the victim’s direction when he was outside in the above hundred-block. The suspect(s) in the case are currently unknown and there is no description.

The victim’s name will be released once he has been identified, an autopsy has been completed and his family has been notified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.