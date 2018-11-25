× Police investigating death in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a death in the Fairgrounds neighborhood. The incident happened in the 4200 block of North Grand Boulevard Saturday night around 10 pm.

Police tell Fox 2 that it appears a male victim was either dragging or walking a Lime Scooter at the time of his death.

The man’s body was discovered by a bystander.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.