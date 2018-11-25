Vigil held for Normandy homicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, MO - Relatives have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County Saturday (Nov. 24). Talisa Townsend said the victim is her son, Gerrian Jerrod Green, Jr., 16.

Family and friends of Green met at Bermuda Elementary School Sunday (Nov. 25) for a vigil and balloon release. The shooting happened across the street from the school.

Normandy police are not releasing many details saying the incident is still under investigation. However, Townsend said her son was shot by another teenage boy, and she wants the boy to come forward.

"I just want him to turn himself in," said Townsend.

Townsend held a photo of her son while the group released red and white balloons in Green’s memory.

