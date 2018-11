Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tonight on You Paid For It I questioned current CEO John Nations whose getting set to depart. Bi-State has tapped a new person as the replacement for Nations who has run the agency that runs the MetroLink for 8 years.

Investigator Elliott Davis talked to Nations about his biggest successes and biggest failures.

Topping the list of what went wrong was the inability to make MetroLink as safe as it could be.