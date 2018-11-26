Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Yaakov Green, Headmaster of H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy, and Steve Turner with Schnucks Ladue Crossing are at the studio to talk about the 25th Annual Schnucks Ladue Crossing Hanukkah Celebration.

The Celebration will feature members of the H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy, Hanukkah storytelling, singing, STEAM activities for children, and free gifts for all kids.

The Hanukkah Celebration is free and open to the public.

Click here to learn more about the celebration and how you can partake.

25th Annual Schnucks Ladue Crossing Hanukkah Celebration

November 27th, 6pm

Barnes & Noble Crossing Shopping Center

8871 Ladue Rd.

Ladue, MO 63124