Illinois State Police ask for public’s help in Route 3 homicide

Collinsville, IL – The Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help to identify subjects thought to have been the last persons to see murder victim alive.

On Friday, November 23rd around 8:45 am, Illinois State Police officers were dispatched to Route 3 and 8th Street in Sauget, IL. Officers arriving on scene found the deceased body of 34-year-old Christopher Moses in a white Nissan Frontier down an embankment.

Moses had been shot while driving on northbound on Illinois Route 3.

It’s believed that the following individuals may have been the last persons the victim had contact with prior to his death. Authorities think the subjects left the area in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of these individuals, please call M/Sgt. Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070 or email: Michael_lewis@isp.state.us.

If you want to remain anonymous or you are interested in a cash reward call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477. Tips called only into CrimeStoppers are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.