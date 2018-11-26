Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Rudy! She's a 2-year-old terrier mix and weighs approximately 37 pounds.

Rudy is a very sweet girl; she knows basic commands and listens very well. She's known around the Metro East Humane Society for getting cutest zoomies!

Rudy can be a little nervous when meeting new people but as soon as she warms up to you she won't want to leave your side.

The staffers at MEHS think Rudy would be best suited for a home without any young children because they make her nervous.

You can visit Rudy at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.