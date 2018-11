Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Spirit of the Season, Schlafly is once again partnering with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to host "Cans for Cans."

Beer lovers who donate two non-perishable canned goods to either Schlafly Tap Room (downtown or the Bottleworks) will receive their choice of a 16-ounce can of Schlafly’s White Lager, IPA, or Kölsch. Donating 12 canned goods will get you a six-pack.