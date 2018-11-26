Song of the Day – A Christmas Story

“You’ll shoot your eye out!” A Christmas Story heads to The Repertory Theatre November 28 through December 2 and we want to send you!

Ralphie Parker’s quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas returns to The Rep in all its heartwarming and hilarious glory. Filled with delightful holiday vignettes and endlessly quotable lines (“You’ll shoot your eye out!”), this play is the perfect gift for the whole family to enjoy. See the classic movie brought to life on stage!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, November 26th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.