× St. Louis County to offer free sexual health screening in honor of World AIDS Day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – In honor of World AIDS Day, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will be offering free confidential sexual health screenings at the dates, times, and locations listed below. In addition to screening for gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and traditional HIV screenings, individuals screened will be able to receive express testing, for HIV and hepatitis C. Rapid screening takes 15-20 minutes.

“Know Your Status” Sexual Health Screening, Movie, and Discussion Event- November 29th

Webster University- Interdisciplinary Science Building

8274 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63119

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

World AIDS Day Sexual Health Screenings (2 Locations)- November 30th

North Central Community Health Center (Sexual Health Clinic)

4000 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn, MO 63121

8:30 AM – 11:00 AM & 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Skate King Skating Center

2700 Kienlen Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63121

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

In addition to the sexual health screening events, there is also an educational event in honor of World

AIDS Day detailed below:

“I Know More About My HIV and HEP C” Educational Event- December 4th

William J. Harrison Education Center

3140 Cass Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63106

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

If you’re unable to attend the above dates, you can get free or reduced cost sexual health screening by visiting: www.GetTestedSTL.org and www.STLCondoms.com.

To register for “I Know More About My HIV and HEP C” Educational Event.

For more information about World AIDS Day.

If you think you may have a sexually transmitted infection, it is recommended that you contact your primary healthcare provider.