St. Louis County’s Emergency Management calls siren delay unacceptable

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Some St. Louis County residents wonder why they heard outdoor sirens sounding several minutes after they received phone messages alerting them about the possibility of a tornado. St. Louis County officials confirm the sirens were delayed by approximately 9 minutes due to a power outage. County officials tell us backup generators kicked in but add there was some confusion because the outage happened just as a tornado warning was issued for St. Louis County.

St. Louis County’s director of emergency management tells our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the delay is unacceptable and is looking into ways to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The outdoor warning system is not intended to be heard indoors. It is activated whenever there is a tornado warning in St. Louis County or an adjacent county and St. Louis County could be in the path of the storm.