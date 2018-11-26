× St. Louis named one of the ‘Most Sinful Cities’ in America

ST. LOUIS – The holidays are a time for giving but amid the celebration comes the temptation for indulging in everything from excessive eating and drinking, as well as overspending. And while there is nowhere in America that is free from vice and illicit activity, some cities are more hotbeds for bad behavior than others.

It turns out Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in the nation.

Researchers at WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

St. Louis finished fifth overall, behind Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston. The Gateway City topped the “anger and hatred” and “excesses and vices” categories.”

Chicago (9th), Detroit (12th), Cleveland (20th), and Cincinnati (22nd) were the only other Midwestern cities in the Top 30.