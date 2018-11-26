Toy drive for Shriners Hospitals for Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Cam Janssen, former St. Louis Blues Player, and Keira Cromwell, Shriners' Patient Ambassador, are at the studio to talk about the toy drive for children at Shriners.

Cam Janssen and The Arch 106.5 personality, Cassidy Proctor, will be delivering donated toys to the children at the hospital on December 20th.

You have up until December 19th to donate small, unopened toys (toy cars, dolls, stuffed animals, small games and action figures). Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win a brand-new amazon echo show, courtesy of Hans Wiemann.

Toys can be donated at Hans Wiemann (1266 Andes Boulevard) and the Moolah Shrine Center (12545 Fee Fee Road).

For more information, visit: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis