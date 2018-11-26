Visitation held for Jamie Schmidt, Catholic Supply victim remembered as “gifted with many talents”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO - Visitation was held Monday evening for Jamie Schmidt, the woman killed in the shooting at the Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis Countyn November 19, 2018. Hundreds of people came out to grieve with Schmidt's family at the Chapel Mortuary in Cedar Hill in Jefferson County. Some didn’t even know her but wanted to share their sympathies.

Schmidt was killed in the shocking and violent attack at the Catholic Supply store one week ago. Last week, friends and family gathered at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in High Ridge to pray for her and her family. Mrs. Schmidt was a member of the choir at the church. She is remembered as a beautiful singer, a very talented artist, but, above all else, a caring mother and loving wife.

She is survived by her husband, Gregg Schmidt, and their three children, Stephanie, Atlas, and Jennifer. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua.

The West County Catholic Supply remains closed. Many people have been posting on social media, encouraging people to do holiday shopping at the Catholic Supply stores in south St. Louis and O’Fallon, Missouri, as a way to show support for the business and Schmidt family.

The family of Jamie Schmidt released the following statement Monday:

Jamie Lynn Soulon Schmidt was gifted with many talents. She shared her gifts freely to enhance the lives of others. A talented musician: she was described as having a “voice like an angel”. She performed in church every Sunday and in cathedrals in the US and Europe. Self-taught, her unique artistry brought joy and hope to family, her church, and her many clients. Her talents and caring extended to all whose lives she touched. On November 19th, she was buying art supplies to finish rosaries for members of her church for a spiritual retreat. Her life snuffed out in seconds as she defended to the death her right to personal integrity, Jamie left this world with but one wish: to grow old with her childhood sweetheart and husband, Gregg, watching their equally talented children’s paths unfold. Related Story

With her love for family, she gave her time and talents to her children's school activities and as a Girl Scout Leader. As a member of the DAR - Daughters of the American Revolution, she honored her ancestor who signed the Declaration of Independence. Her belief in her country never wavered. Growing up, Jamie was the recipient of numerous awards for her talents. Those include, alongside brother Lonnie, winning top honors in a national art exhibition and with her best friend, Cheryl, being the youngest members of the Reading Choral Society performing throughout the East Coast. She graduated from St. Louis Community College at Meramec with her young daughter cheering her on. As a member of the St. Louis Archdiocesan Choir she sang for Pope John Paul II in 1998 in St. Louis and a few years later in Rome. Strong in the principles of motherhood, she chose to devote her time to an old-fashioned idea: being at home while she and Gregg raised their family. Her children nearing adulthood, she recently returned to the business world. She had just begun a new phase of her life as secretarial assistant at St. Louis Community College. Jamie lived her faith and stood firm in her convictions even as she faced a gun barrel in the hands of a misguided soul. In the end, her family must each in their own way, seek to forgive, lest our lives and families are consumed in hate, anger and despair. We are deprived of sharing her earthly journey but take comfort in knowing her life holds a higher purpose.