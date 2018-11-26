Walter Knoll Florist: 2019’s hottest wedding trends in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Scott Hepper from Walter Knoll Florist is at the studio to talk about some of the hottest trends you must have if you are planning for a 2019 wedding.

Scott says that as far as venues are concerned, Mt. Pleasant Winery would be his top pick in the area. It is among the top wineries in the state.

He also shares some money saving tips, how to have a unique wedding, some cool venues in St. Louis and of course how to get the best floral designer with Walter Knoll Florist.