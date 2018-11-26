Win Zac Brown Band tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band is bringing their, “Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Friday, April 26.

FOX 2 wants you to win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY THIS WEEK before tickets go on sale! Follow FOX2Now on Instagram for a bonus chance to win.

Tickets will go on sale to general public on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 am local at LiveNation.com.

Special FOX 2 Presale:

Thursday, November 29th from 10am-10pm

Password: FOX2NOW

Presale link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005567D3659F15

Enter to win here: