You Paid For It: Lambert Airport privatization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team digging into the big questions surrounding the study of whether privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a good idea for taxpayers.

There's an army of consultant getting paid in the neighborhood of $800,000 per month to recommend to the city whether are not to go forward with Privatization.

A private organization Grow Missouri Inc. is paying for the consultants now.

But if privatization of the airport is approved taxpayers will have to reimburse that expense.

Elliott Davis tried to question one consultant who didn't want to talk about whether it was a good deal for you.

But St. Louis' Chief Financial Officer, Comptroller Darlene Green is dead set against the deal calling it bad for taxpayers.

Mayor Krewson is all for the privatization study, and she says it's not just a big payday for consultants.

The study will take up to two years to finish.