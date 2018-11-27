17-year-old sought in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities want to question a 17-year-old in a shooting that left one teen dead and two others wounded in suburban Kansas City.

Blue Springs police have identified Aden Kaler, of Blue Springs, as a person of interest in the death of 17-year-old Jayden Lockett. The Kansas City Star reports that police say Kaler should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police found Lockett dead on Nov. 11 when they responded to a report of shots being fired at a Blue Springs home. Officers also found a 19-year-old with minor injuries and a 15-year-old with critical injuries.

Blue Springs police Sgt. Joe Fanara said at the time that police were investigating what led to the gunfire but were working with a theory that a gun battle between two shooters had occurred.