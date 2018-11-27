FedEx trucks collide in Georgia, spilling holiday packages along interstate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Have you used FedEx to ship a package recently? You may want to check on your shipment, according to WSB.

Two FedEx trucks collided on Interstate 75 in Georgia Monday, spilling packages across the highway.

Delayed Christmas? FedEx truck hits FedEx truck on I-75SB at Barrett Parkway, leaving packages strewn across the shoulder into the woods. Cleanup underway. Package tracking could be interesting. pic.twitter.com/dWQcCO9s46 — Ross Cavitt (@RossCavitt) November 26, 2018

“Packages are spilled everywhere on the side of the road,” the Georgia Department of Transportation wrote on Facebook. “Traffic backed up about 5 miles.”

The packages were moved onto the shoulder. At least one lane was shut down as crews worked to clean up the mess.

In a statement to the Marietta Daily Journal, FedEx officials said that they are cooperating with investigators and that safety and package care are top priorities.

Concerned customers are encouraged to track their packages at fedex.com or call 1-800-GO-FEDEX.