× Female pedestrian struck; all lanes EB-70 shut down

ST. LOUIS – All lanes Eastbound Interstate 70 near Shreve has been closed after a woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Police Department said they were investigating a person struck in the area around 8:20 a.m.

Due to an "Accident – Person Struck" investigation, all lanes of Eastbound I-70 near Shreve are closed. Find an alternate route. We will keep you updated when the highway reopened. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) November 27, 2018

The woman condition is unknown at this time.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.