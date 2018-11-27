× Illini Falls Just Short at Notre Dame, 76-74

Trent Frazier’s three pointer for the win at the buzzer went in and out of the basket and Notre Dame escaped with a 76-74 win over Illinois on Tuesday night at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in South Bend, Indiana. The Illini had fought back from 13 points down in the second half to cut the Irish deficit to just two at the end of the game. Notre Dame had built a 65-52 second half lead when T.J. Gibbs knocked down a three pointer. But Illinois fought back to get within two and have that last shot for the win.

Aaron Jordan led all scorers with 23 points. His teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 22 points. Notre Dame got 19 points each from Gibbs and D.J. Harvey to lead the Fighting Irish (6-1).

The loss drops the Illini’s season record to 2-5.