Man killed in shooting after leaving nightclub ; police searching for persons of interest

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Police are asking for the public`s help identifying three people they believe may have been involved in the murder of a man as he left a bar.

The victim is 34-year-old Christopher Moses.

Investigators believe that Moses was followed as he left the Pops nightclub. Moses was found shot to death in his pick up truck along Route 3 near the I-55 /64 Interchange Friday, November 23.

Investigators now want to talk with the last people known to be with Moses. State police say he interacted with someone at the nightclub and was followed by at least three people in this black Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-tips.

Moses' family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and other costs.