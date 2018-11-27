Missouri man charged with murder in fatal shooting along IL Route 3

COLLINSVILLE, IL – Nicholas Wann of Bonne Terre, Missouri has been charged the murder of 34-year-old Christopher Moses. Moses was shot and killed on Friday, November 23rd while driving on Illinois Route 3 near 8th Street in Sauget, IL.

The Illinois State Police say Wann was one of 3 people believed to have last been in contact with Mr. Moses prior to his death.

Moses was found in white Nissan Frontier down an embankment from the northbound lanes of Route 3.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that more charges are expected in the case.