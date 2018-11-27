× Schlafly wins fight to trademark its name

ST. LOUIS, MO – Schlafly Beer has now won a trademark suit for the Schlafly name. The Saint Louis Brewery, which brews Schlafly beer, filed for the trademark registration in 2011. The application was met with opposition by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and two of her sons. On Tuesday, a Court of Appeals ruling affirms the decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, confirming that the mark ‘Schlafly’ for beer meets the requirements for a trademark registration.

Schlafly Beer was co-founded by Tom Schlafly, who is the nephew of Phyllis Schlafly.