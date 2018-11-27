× Settlement reached in lawsuit against Rams over St. Louis seat licenses

ST. LOUIS – The Los Angeles Rams have settled three lawsuits connected to companies that owned seats in The Dome and loss wages when the team left St. Louis.

This lawsuit dates back to when the Rams were in St. Louis.

The three parties involved purchased about 46,000 personal seat licenses, better known as PSL’s, during the two decades the team played in the Show-Me State.

That agreement ran through the end of 2024.

However, when the Rams packed their bags in 2016 and decided they were going back to California, those seats did not transfer with them thus leading to three lawsuits that later consolidated to one.

The plaintiffs wanted the rights to purchased tickets for Rams games in LA, refunds for the unused portions of their now voided PSLs and damages. In a new U.S. District Court filing, it states the two parties have come to an agreement.

However, those details were not provided, the case is currently in stay until December 17.

By that time all parties involved are expected to sign this agreement. It’s also important to note this case has nothing to do with the current lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.