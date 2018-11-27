Song of the Day – Les Misérables

The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, is coming back to the Fabulous Fox Theatre with a new production! Playing December 11-16, don’t miss this glorious new staging and reimagined scenery!

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Seen by more than 70 million people in 44 countries and in 22 languages around the globe, Les Misérables is still the world’s most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 32nd year.

