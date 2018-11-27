× St. Louis police make arrests tied to several carjackings

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of several suspects tied to recent carjackings.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, four arrests were made and charges have been filed against three of the suspects.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Philantae Johnson and 22-year-old Perry Brown each with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree burglary for a carjacking that occurred November 25.

Police said that around 8:25 p.m., a woman had parked her car in the 800 block of Dickson Street and was entering her home when two armed men approached her. They pushed the woman into the residence and held her and a male acquaintance at gunpoint.

The suspects demanded the keys to the woman’s 2012 Kia Sorento before fleeing. Neither victim was injured, Woodling said.

A separate carjacking occurred November 25 around 9:25 p.m. at the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 3600 block of Forest Park Avenue. A 26-year-old woman told police she had just withdrawn money from an ATM and was walking back to her vehicle when four suspects approached her. One of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded her keys. The woman surrendered her keys and cellphone and the four suspects fled in her vehicle. The woman was unharmed.

Police eventually arrested 19-year-old Kensey Lewis in connection with the carjacking. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lewis with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action.

Finally, police apprehended a suspect in connection with a carjacking that took place just after 11 p.m. on November 25 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The victim told investigators she had just entered her vehicle when two suspects came up to her and announced a robbery. One of the suspects ordered the woman to leave her vehicle and she complied.

The same two suspects were tied to another carjacking in the 300 block of S. Grand Boulevard on November 24.

Police have applied for warrants in both cases. The suspect remains in custody, Woodling said.