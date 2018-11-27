× Temple Knocks off Mizzou 79-77

The Temple owls came in to Columbia and fought off the Missouri Tigers to win a non-conference game 79-77 on Tuesday night. The Tigers mounted a big second half comeback. They trailed 70-58 at one point and closed the gap to just two points on several occasions, but couldn’t get that go ahead basket. Mark Smith, the Edwardsville native led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points. Kevin Puryear chipped in 16, while East St. Louis native Jeremiah Tilmon added 14.

Temple (6-1), who led by ten (42-32) at halftime was paced by Quinton Rose’s 18 points.

Mizzou falls to 3-3 on the season with the setback.