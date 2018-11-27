× Wentzville man pleads guilty to impersonating FBI agent

ST. LOUIS – A 45-year-old Wentzville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to impersonating an FBI special agent and related charges, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, Mark Van Ronzelen followed a police officer’s vehicle home in March 2018 and displayed a fraudulent FBI identification card and a law enforcement badge. Van Ronzelen told the officer that he worked for the FBI.

Wentzville police eventually obtained a warrant and went to Van Ronzelen’s home to conduct a search. Police recovered fake press and law enforcement credentials, including White House Press Pool credentials and the phony FBI ID card.

Investigators also seized Van Ronzelen’s laptop computer which contained images and templates used to make the fake credentials.

Van Ronzelen faces up to six months in federal prison and a $5,000 fine for possession of the fake FBI credentials and an additional 15 years and a $250,000 fine for possession of the document-making software. He’ll be sentenced March 5, 2019.