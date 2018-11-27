Win four tickets to ANASTASIA at the Fox Theatre!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to St. Louis at last! Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 26 – January 6, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

