× World Bird Sanctuary rescues injured hawk from Ballwin yard

BALLWIN, Mo. – An injured red-shouldered hawk is safe and now rehabilitating an injury after being rescued from a residential yard in Ballwin.

According to the Ballwin Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Cleta Drive for an injured bird.

The officers then contacted the World Bird Sanctuary, who sent an animal wrangler to the location to help retrieve the hawk.