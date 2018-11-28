× 15-year-old dies following hit and run collision near Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 15-year-old Fairview Heights boy died late Tuesday night following a collision that saw the vehicle he was riding in rear-ended and pushed off the road.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigators for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 10:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Lebanon Avenue.

Deputies found a 2018 Chevy Malibu off the road with four teen boys inside. The vehicle had run off the north side of the road, smashed through a fence, and struck a tree in the backyard of a residence on Las Olas Drive.

The front seat passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois where he later died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and two juveniles in the backseat were uninjured, Fleshren said.

Investigators learned the Malibu had been struck from behind by a 2008 Dodge Ram truck, which left the scene after the accident.

Deputies eventually located the truck that rear-ended the Malibu and learned two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash: a 17-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger.

The driver of the truck is being kept in detention until the investigation is completed, Fleshren said.