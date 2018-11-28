× 4 children among 6 Indiana fire victims

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) _ Police say four children are among the six people whose bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a burned northern Indiana home.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum says the victims of the fire outside Logansport included a 25-year-old woman and her three children, two daughters ages 3 and 1, and a 3-month-old son. The other victims were a 42-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter.

Slocum says the man’s wife and his adult son survived the fire and were taken to a local hospital. He says the relationship between the two families isn’t clear.

Slocum says the fire was reported about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the rural home about 70 miles (115 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

