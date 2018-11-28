× $450K settlement reached in Missouri police shooting lawsuit

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) – The family of a man who was fatally shot by a St. Joseph police officer has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit for $450,000.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a federal court hearing is scheduled for January to finalize the settlement with relatives of Jason Fanning. He was 27 in February 2017 when Officer Justin Bever killed him during a traffic stop.

In a dashboard camera recording, Fanning can be seen rapidly backing up, narrowly missing a woman before stopping. Bullet holes then appear in the windshield. The lawsuit says Fanning was unarmed and presented no threat. The prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against Bever.

The settlement with Bever includes nearly $14,000 for each of his parents, $223,000 for his children and nearly $200,000 for attorneys.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri