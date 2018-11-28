Alton school board meets privately to discuss security and student discipline after brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Mo - The Alton School Board is meeting in a closed session Wednesday to discuss school security and student discipline after a brawl broke out during a boys’ basketball game.

The fight happened during Alton’s game against Riverview Gardens on Friday, November 23rd.

With only 19 seconds left on the clock, the brawl broke out on the court and spread into the stands. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department as many as 100 people were involved including students and parents. The fight ended the game and both teams ended up forfeiting.

It is not clear what started the brawl and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

The Alton school district superintendent issued a statement that the school was still looking into the fight and called it an embarrassment for the district.

The Alton School Board meeting is at 5:00 p.m.