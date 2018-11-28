Body of infant found buried behind home in southern Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Ill. – The remains of a 6-month-old boy were discovered in a shallow grave behind a home in rural Greene County near Carrollton, Illinois.

Police believe the child’s 22-year-old mother may have played a part in concealing his little body. The mother and a second individual were taken into custody.

A missing person's report was filed Saturday for the baby and his mother at the Alton Police Department. Authorities eventually located the mother but not the child.

On Wednesday, investigators spent several hours at a property in the 100 block of E. Cemetery Road. The infant's body was buried in a wooded area nearby. Police said the child's mother was acquainted with the homeowner and had spent time there previously.

The Illinois State Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Department are handling the investigation.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

