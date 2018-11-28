× Charges filed after fatal stabbing at Family Dollar

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 34-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman at a Family Dollar store in Breckenridge Hills.

According to a spokesperson for the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, the attack took place November 27 just before 11:15 a.m. in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

Police said the victim, 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng, was shopping in the store around when another woman, Cameka Cathey, attacked and stabbed her in the head and face.

Gaeng was rushed to a hospital where she later passed away. Cathey was arrested a short time after the attack.

Police said Cathey was carrying two knives but it’s unclear if she brought the knives into the Family Dollar or if she got the knives in the store.

The victim and suspect didn’t know one another prior to the attack, police said.

Cathey was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail without a bond.